Speech to Text for Child dead after hot car incident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we get new information. heartbreaking news tonight at 10... a toddler is dead after she was found inside of a hot car.. i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer... police said the driver of the car pulled into a parking lot off of south memorial parkway when they realized something was wrong... that's where we find waay 31's scottie kay who has more details on the investigation. scottie? dan, demetria... it's no longer an active scene out here but i spoke with a few people who were here when it was and they tell me they are devastated to hear what's happened. according to the madison county coroner's office, a two-year-old girl was found inside a car this evening.. and it appears her death is heat-related. the coroner's office tells waay 31 the car was at another location for a period of time today and that's where the little girl passed away. however, it wasn't until the parent driving the car was passing by this mobile home business that they realized something was wrong. they pulled over and that's when they realized the little girl was dead. we do know that the official high in huntsville today was 86 degrees.. which can be fatal inside a closed-up car. the investigation is still ongoing, but police say they're treating it as an accidental death. no charges have been filed at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. we will make sure to keep you updated as we learn more. reporting live in huntsville,