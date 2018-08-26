Speech to Text for Madison Co. Parents concerned after unidentified man in minivan approaches child

caught on home surveillance video... a man in a mini-van approached a house in the monrovia area -- to ask a 10-year-old boy if he wanted a ride to school. more than 16 thousand people watched this video in the past day! thanks for watching i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31 learned the child is alright. but the monrovia area of madison county is on high alert because nobody can identify the man in the video. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight in the neighborhood after talking to one man who told her - he is proud to see the boy knew what to do by not approaching the car and getting away from the mini- van quickly. dan, demetria-- i reached out to huntsville police and the madison county sheriff's office about this video. both agencies told me the video is alarming--and they're looking into reports made on tuesday to learn more about what happened in this neighborhood. "i've been here over 10 years and that's the first time i've ever heard of anything like that." john vickers junior told me he couldn't believe a child was approached by a possible prowler in his neighborhood. he watched his grandson ride the school bus in the neighborhood since he was in the first grade...and told me he's always taught him what to do if this situation was to happen. john vickers jr. , lives in neighborhood's "he's been taught about how to get on the bus. keep his mouth closed.take his seat. but if he sees anything that's unusual to come back and let us know." nats of video with captioning "i think it came early . do you want to ask your dad if he wants me to take you to school? im taking these guys to school./" vickers said watching the video he's relieved to see the child go back inside to alert his parents. john vickers jr. , lives in neighborhood's "that's amazing. and i hope that every other parent teaches their child what to do in situations like that." and he shares this reminder for all parents. john vickers jr. , lives in neighborhood's "you don't get in anyone's car. you don't do anything else but ride your bus." and until the possible prowler is identified he'll keep a close eye on any kids waiting for the bus... john vickers jr. , lives in neighborhood's "we will become a little more diligent in our community." tongiht--if you know anything about who the man might be in that mini-van you are asked to call authorities. live in madison county sydney martin waay 31