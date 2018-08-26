Clear

Five business receive grant money for solar panels

Five Marshall County business received grants from US Department of Agriculture to help purchase solar panels

Posted: Thu Aug 23 16:44:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 16:44:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: James Hessler

new this evening... we're learning more about the grant five marshall county businesses received from the united states department of agriculture. the grant money helps the businesses purchase solar panels to help cut down on their energy consumption. waay 31's rodneya ross was in marshall county today where she met with two business owners who told her how the grant has helped their businesses. these are the two latest bills douglas pharmacy has gotten after having these solar panels installed outside their building. "my last two months i've saved over $800 each month off of my power bill." jim gann -- the owner of douglas discount pharmacy - has saved over 16- hundred dollars since the solar planes were installed at his store. gann received a 20- thousand dollar grant from the usda through a solar company. "ace solar took care of all of that paperwork for us so i didn't have to do anything except pretty much just tell them 'yeah, i applied for it'." in order to apply for the grant, each company had to be a small business open for a couple of years, file taxes, and have a major source of their income come from where the solar panels would be placed. the owner of paragon picture gallery told me they applied with their customers in mind. "our customers very much like companies that are taking initiatives to do renewable and sustainable projects." the businesses had to put in 75 percent of the cost of the solar panels and the grant covered the rest. the businesses also received tax credits from the grant. "that allows us to recoup some tax savings as well. but it will probably pay off in about five to seven years." glassco told me as their energy bills decrease they will be able to lower the costs of their products. he said he hopes the business will be able to use the savings to offer incentives to employees and possibly expand in the future. in marshall county, rr, waay 31 news. the solar panels should last the companies at least
