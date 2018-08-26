Speech to Text for State was notified when Jimmy Spencer left mission center

the waay 31 i-team uncovered disturbing new details about the state "department of corrections" and parole board letting a triple murder suspect slip through the cracks. we learned a birmingham mission notified a parole officer when the ex-con on parole walked away - but the state did nothing! thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. workers at the jimmie hale mission center in birmingham -- told us jimmy spencer was supposed to spend 6 months with them after the parole board let him out. but, the man who was serving a life sentence a few weeks earlier, simply walked away.he's now charged with killing three people in guntersville. the i-team spent the past month pushing the parole board for answers it refuses to give. waay 31's breken terry went straight to the people involved in montgomery and birmingham to plow through the bureaucracy - and find out what's really going on. employees at jimmie hale missions told me spencer was supposed to stayed for exactly three weeks and when he walked away they notified the state. jimmie hale missions even provided me with this example letter they send to parole officers when a parolee walks away. baggott- he was here exactly three weeks. jimmie hale missions chaplin, conrad baggott, said when they accept a parolee they do regular check-ins with the ex-cons parole officer. baggott- first of all we have to send the parole officer if and or judge every month saying billy bob is still here, which is all that matters. i walked right in and out of the jimmie hale mission center- just like anyone else can.the center lets people come and go as they please. baggott told us the minute any paroleein this case-- jimmy spencer walks away- they start calling and sending letters. baggott- if billy bob leaves then we have to tell the courts and or the judge and the parole officers. i've made those phone calls on christmas and thanksgiving. as the i-team took a closer look into spencer's time after being paroled. this is the second agency that told us they contacted the state about jimmy spencer breaking the terms of his parole. the police chief in sardis told me his officers arrested spencer on drug charges in june.they sent a notice through dispatch to tell his parole officer, which also would have been a parole violation. me- did he fall through the cracks? morgan- right now that's one of the things were reviewing and that's why this file is open to determine what notifications we receive from law enforcement of their contact with this individual. i took all of this information to alabama board of pardons and parole's assistant executive director darrell morgan.i asked him to make sense of it all.take a listen.. he didn't have much to say. morgan- if there was notification sent out did the officer receive it, did the officer act accordingly those are the things we do in any kind of file review on a case like this. morgan told me the review of the spencer case could take weeks. i asked to see the review when it's done but parole board documents are sealed. we are still going to file open records requests to look at these findings. live in flo bt waay31.