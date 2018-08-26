Speech to Text for Lauderdale Co. DA Office Says Stop Selling CBD Oil

you... new details -- hundreds of people and businesses in the shoals are illegally taking and selling c-b-d oils. today the district attorney's office said stop - or face criminal charges. waay31's breken terry is live at the lauderdale county courthouse where district attorneys from two counties want you to hear their message loud and clear. alabama law is plain and simple selling any part of a marijuana plant even the oils is illegal. right now prosecutors are getting ready to send out cease and dissest letters to any person or business selling these products, only under certin laws can someone use cbd oils in alabama. hamilton- we are going to enforce these laws in our counties. thursday, the district attorneys from colbert and lauderdale counties showed us these illegal products people are buying and selling without knowing they're breaking the law. hamilton- there are several individuals in our counties that are selling this stuff from internet based companies in pyramid schemes. you are committing a crime. lauderdale county drug task force director tim glover told me in 1997 his daughter had a seizure. glover- it's personal to me and hits close to home. glover- she was diagnosed with epilepsy and that was twenty plus years ago and everyday through her young adult teens she had to take prescription meds for epilepsy. if leni's or carlys law were in place then, they could have given her cbd oil legally- under a doctors supervision. but now glover says at least 120 people and businesses are selling these illegal cbd products in lauderdale county alone. glover- they self diagnose and self medicate and take and distribute these drugs. there are three alabama laws where it's legal to grow hemp and take cbd oils. so let's look at those. under carley's law it says says you can have cbd oil, only if you are in the approved program at uab hospital and have a serious medical condition. hamilton- that law is very specific and it says you have to be involved in that program. next is lenis law, which says a parent or guardian can give a child, who suffers seizures or a serious medical condition cbd oil containg 0.3% of the drug.but even under leni's law a doctor must prescribe and approve a patient to have this. hamilton- alabama is not a medical marijuana state. under alabama's farm bill- hemp farms can be grown but only by getting a permit for research purposes through the agriculture department. only higher education facilities can get these permits. investigators tell me they are giving people selling these illegal items a grace period but if they continue to cell the cbd oils they will be prosecuted. live in flo bt waay31. back in june-- the food and drug administration approved a cannabis-based drug for the first time. the drug is a twice-daily oral medication. it can be used for patients ages two and older -- who suffer from specific types of epilepsy. its a big step for medicinal marijuana ... but, the drug is still considered an illegal substance and can't be marketed and sold in the u-s. a landmark study by the university of alabama at birmingham showed a significant improvement in epilepsy patients treated with canna-bidioil. the study -- published just weeks ago -- focused on 130 patients over several months. it found those who were treated saw a two-thirds decrease in seizures. researchers describe the results as "clinically significant". they also say the treatment led to a decrease in the severity of