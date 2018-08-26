Speech to Text for Hurricane Lane Threatens Hawaii; We Get One More Cool Morning In the Valley

for six months. more than 1 million people in hawaii are already seeing the first signs of hurricane lane. the monster category 4 storm could become the first major hurricane to make landfall there in 26 years. cnn's natasha chen is in kona, hawaii with the latest on preparations and the storm's impact so far. long gas lines.. empty stores shelves .. anne harrison/oahu resident: "trying to prepare.." boarded u businesses... we're breaking down stuff that could fly away because of the heavy winds. signs people in hawaii are taking warnings like this seriously: gov. david ige/-d- hawaii: "be prepared to shelter in place. 14 days of food and supplies and water. much of the state is under a hurricane warning. as the first signs of the storm begin to move in... nats rain from its outer bands triggered landslides onto parts of a major road on the big island. officials warn lane could drop as much as 30 inches of rain. brock long/ fema administrator: we're extremely concerned about the potentials for inland flooding and landslides occurring. another major concern -- dangerously high winds and waves as high as 20 feet. talmadge magno/hawaii county civil defense: pretty much mirroring our tsunami evacuation protocols if anything comes to that point." hundreds of people have been bused to shelters fema: all public schools are closed - and many state employees have been asked to stay home. mayor kirk caldwell/ honolulu/khon: we're getting ready, we're prepared. the shelters are open. all steps officials hope will keep people safe -- as they brace for the worst-- while hope for the best. in kona, hawaii i'm natasha chen. our calm and quiet weather continues. the one change that arrives in the next twenty- four hours is an increase in cloud cover. with a clear sky thursday night through friday morning, temperatures will drop. like thursday morning, low temperatures on friday morning will be mostly in the lower 60s. a few cooler spots will briefly drop into the 50s. some of us may want a light jacket one more time. friday afternoon will become partly cloudy. a disturbance over the central u.s. will weaken as it approaches. a stray light shower is possible from friday's clouds, but the odds of seeing rain are smaller than 10%. humidity will increase this weekend. the result will be more clouds and warmer mornings. afternoons will also start warming, and lower 90s will return on sunday afternoon. the chance for rain returns to the forecast on sunday afternoon, too. the chance is small through wednesday before it increases more on thursday of next week. the low chance for rain comes from mainly spotty showers. thanks, stephen.