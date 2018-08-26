Speech to Text for Community rallies behind church after devastating fire

new since 6... we now know that multiple churches have opened their doors to the congregation of warrior creek missionary baptist church in arab.. its a story waay 31 followed since flames engulfed the church last night. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with church members and learned what's next for the worshippers. members of this church are still coming out to see what's left of their place of worship. they are singing and praising god, even in difficult times. but now, they have others wanting to help. sot shelby beam, member of warrior creek missionary baptist church "it's like a death in the family. it's like one of your relatives died. you feel like you're kind of in a haze or in a dream. like when i woke up this morning, i was like, 'man, i had a bad dream.' but it's reality." that's how warrior creek missionary baptist church member shelby beam explained what it feels like to lose her church. sot shelby beam, member of warrior creek missionary baptist church "it was a place where i looked forward to coming to. i went to school in kentucky and it was one of the main reasons i wanted to ever come home." but beam says the church is not gone with the building...the church still lives within its members. sot shelby beam, member of warrior creek missionary baptist church "warrior creek is going to meet every sunday. it might not be in the same place all the time, but we'll definitely get together." many other churches in the area have already called and offered a helping hand. sot leeann still, member of union hill congregational methodist church "we have an old sanctuary, so they can use that. also, i know desperation has reached out, shady grove has reached out, hopewell has reached out. in a time of need, we all pull together." which is why beam says she will be forever grateful. sot shelby beam, member of warrior creek missionary baptist church "union hill is not the same denomination as warrior creek, and so for them to be able to reach out, it just shows how much this community cares for one another." while the church members have a long road of rebuilding ahead of them, they aren't going to let that hinder them from continuing to worship. sot shelby beam, member of warrior creek missionary baptist church "even though our building is gone and it was a beautiful place and somewhere where i wanted to get married one day, they're going to build it back and it's going to be okay." church members tell me they plan on meeting in front of the church again on sunday.. and they say the pastor will preach just like he would any other sunday. reporting live in arab, sk, waay 31 news