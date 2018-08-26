Speech to Text for Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

A UTAH MAN WENT INTO THE WILDERNESS WITH HIS FATHER ARMED WITH A BOW AND ARROW. THEY WERE LOOKING TO HUNT ELK, BUT CODY HARDMAN ENCOUNTERED A MUCH MORE INTENSE ANIMAL THAT COULD HAVE EASILY KILLED HIM. JOHN FRANCHI HAS THE STORY. Natsot/Hardman "I don't know where he's at. I just got attacked by a (bleep) lion." CODY HARDMAN TRIES TO COMPREHEND WHAT JUST HAPPENED. Natsot/Hardman "But he kept coming at me. He'd come at me turn around come at me turn around." LEFT IN THE MOUNTAINS WONDERING IF THE COUGAR WOULD COME BACK. Natsot/Hardman "Holy (bleep)" ALL THIS TIME, CODY HAD NO IDEA IF HIS DAD WAS OK. HE WAS SUPPOSED TO MEET HIM UP IN THE MOUNTAINS TO HUNT. BUT A MILE UP, THAT'S CODY HEARD A STRANGE NOISE. Cody Hardman/Hunter "Kinda like a grrrr. It went on and it got louder and louder and pretty soon i just hear a rawr, and right there ten feet in front of me is this cat.." HE WAS STARING INTO THE EYES OF A MOUNTAIN LION WHO WAS CROUCHED AND READY TO ATTACK. Cody Hardman/Hunter "I barely had enough time to pull my bow back and let it fly and i remember watching my arrow go right between his front legs." JUST AS HE LET GO OF THE ARROW, THE MOUNTAIN LION JUMPED. Cody Hardman/Hunter "He hit me right in the chest with his two front paws and it picked my feet clear off from underneath me and put me on my back." THE CAT'S CLAWS CUTTING HIS LEGS AND CHEST. Cody Hardman/Hunter "I see that cat running away from me. Just as i get up on my feet it stops and turns around." THE COUGAR CHARGING AGAIN. Cody Hardman/Hunter "This cat had dirt clods coming up behind him and he was coming at me fast." CODY STOOD HIS GROUND, SCREAMING WITH HIS HANDS HIGH ABOVE HIS HEAD. FINALLY, THE MOUNTAIN LION WENT AWAY. BUT HE DIDN'T KNOW IF IT WOULD COME BACK, SO HE RECORDED A VIDEO FOR HIS WIFE AND THREE YOUNG CHILDREN. Natsot/Hardman "In the slight event that something does happen, I love you Kiera, and them kids." THE ATTACK HAPPENED SATURDAY MORNING. WILDLIFE OFFICIALS HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR THE COUGAR SINCE THEN, BUT HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO LOCATE IT.