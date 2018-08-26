Speech to Text for Decatur Officer on Leave

on the school board. this morning---a decatur police lieutenant is still on leave after being arrested for assaulting a minor... archie letson was volunteer football coach at east lawrence high school and is accused of assaulting one of the players... according to court documents -- he slapped the victim twice, grabbed him by the hair and threw him to the ground... letson is out of jail on a 15- hundred-dollar bond. waay 31 talked to the lawrence county superintendent who told us letson won't be allowed back on the sidelines... the school district said he was removed from his position of volunteer coach before deputies arrested him. letson hasn't worn a police uniform or patrolled the streets of decatur since april. but he was promoted sometime in the spring. waay 31 requested his personnel file to learn exactly when. we are