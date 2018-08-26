Clear

Voter Turnout

Voter Turnout

Posted: Thu Aug 23 08:40:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 08:40:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

voters are preparing for huntsville municipal elections in less than a week... three city council and one board of education seat is up for grabs... and there's concern some are suffering from voter fatigue... waay 31 spoke with some voters and one man said he puts in the extra effort to vote. its a shock that people would not go out and vote because so many people have died and worked really hard for us to be able to exercise this right the specific districts on the ballot are 2, 3 and 4 for huntsville city council and district 4
