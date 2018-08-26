Speech to Text for Financial Issues Huntsville Schools

happening today ... an audit report is on the agenda for tonight's huntsville city schools board meeting ... waay 31 has been following the district's budget crisis from the beginning ... including a visit from the state board of education ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at the board's headquarters to walk us through what could come out of tonight's meeting and the state's visit ... tonight's audit report could shed some light on the board's next steps after they found themselves in what could be a 2-3 million dollar deficit by this time next month ... school board president elisa ferrell told waay 31 the state's findings could lead to budget cuts district wide ... right now there's no timeline for when the state finance staff will finish looking over the school boards books ... what they find could determine whether the district does an audit or not ... "we need an audit and we need someone to come in who is unbiased, doesn't have any connections to the city schools." tonight's board meeting and audit report is at 5:30 ... the board's budget hearing scheduled to start before the regular meeting has been rescheduled ... we'll continue to following the district's current crisis ... and bring you the latest information as we learn more ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news