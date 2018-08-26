Clear

Financial Issues Huntsville Schools

Financial Issues

Posted: Thu Aug 23 08:39:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 08:39:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Financial Issues Huntsville Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today ... an audit report is on the agenda for tonight's huntsville city schools board meeting ... waay 31 has been following the district's budget crisis from the beginning ... including a visit from the state board of education ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at the board's headquarters to walk us through what could come out of tonight's meeting and the state's visit ... tonight's audit report could shed some light on the board's next steps after they found themselves in what could be a 2-3 million dollar deficit by this time next month ... school board president elisa ferrell told waay 31 the state's findings could lead to budget cuts district wide ... right now there's no timeline for when the state finance staff will finish looking over the school boards books ... what they find could determine whether the district does an audit or not ... "we need an audit and we need someone to come in who is unbiased, doesn't have any connections to the city schools." tonight's board meeting and audit report is at 5:30 ... the board's budget hearing scheduled to start before the regular meeting has been rescheduled ... we'll continue to following the district's current crisis ... and bring you the latest information as we learn more ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events