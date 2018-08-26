Speech to Text for Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

A NAKED MAN WAS SEEN WALKING NEAR SEVERAL APARTMENTS IN TEXAS WEDNESDAY MORNING. AS ROSE-ANN ARAGON REPORTS... THE INCIDENT WAS CAPTURED ON ONE WOMAN'S SURVEILLANCE CAMERA. Gracie Castanon/Resident: "Very disgusting. I had to look at the video a couple of times just to make sure I saw what I thought I saw, and you know, I was shocked!" THAT'S BECAUSE SHE SAW THIS -- FROM THIS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO -- OUTSIDE HER APARTMENT WEDNESDAY MORNING. THIS MAN -- APPARENTLY WEARING NOTHING BUT SOCKS AND SHOES -- WALKING IN THE HALLWAY HERE AT THIS LUXURY LIVING COMPLEX ON GREENHOUSE ROAD. Gracie Castanon/Resident: "He had his left hand down below his waist. You could tell he was doing something." Gracie Castanon/Resident: "And as he's walking off, I believe he saw my ring doorbell flashing because he looked at it." HIS FACE -- PICTURED HERE. SHE SAYS SHE SHOWED THE VIDEO TO THE PROPERTY MANAGER -- AND SAYS SHE HAD COMPLAINED ABOUT THE GATES SOMETIMES BEING LEFT WIDE OPEN AND THE LIMITED AVAILABILITY OF SECURITY. Gracie Castanon/Resident: "Well, the only thing they could tell me was that they don't recognize him. He obviously isn't one of the residents and really there was nothing more they can do." SHE CALLED THE HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. CASTANON SAYS IT HAPPENED AT 5:15 IN THE MORNING. Gracie Castanon/Resident: "I was scared, but more than that, I think about all the kids that walk by themselves to the bus right in front of the apartment complex." FOR NOW, SHE SAYS -- THIS MAN IS STILL OUT THERE -- AND SHE HOPES SOMETHING WILL BE DONE. Gracie Castanon/Resident: "These kind of people could hurt children. They could hurt you." DEPUTIES SAID THEY WOULD INCREASE PATROL IN THE AREA AFTER THE INCIDENT.