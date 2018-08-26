Speech to Text for Knife Attack in France

we are continuing to follow the newest information on the deadly knife attack in france- some brand new information just in according to french officials the suspect who killed his mom and sister in the attack had quote "serious psychiatric problems." officials say right now the attack is not being confirmed as a terrorist attack. despite a claim of responsibility by the islamic state