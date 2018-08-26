Clear

18 Wheeler Overturned

18 Wheeler Overturned

Posted: Thu Aug 23 08:35:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 08:35:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for 18 Wheeler Overturned

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue to follow breaking news in madison. an overturned 18-wheeler continues to block the northbound lanes of county line road. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at the scene as crews work to clean this mess up as rush hour traffic starts to pick up. will? we want to get you updated on the deadly knife attack in france- we now know, the two people killed in the attack just west of paris were the mother and sister of the attacker, who was also killed by police. within the last half hour- the islamic state has also claimed
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events