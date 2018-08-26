Clear

Weather Thursday Morning Update

Posted: Thu Aug 23 08:32:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 08:32:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

at huntsville. a nice start to your morning and it's looking to be a very nice day. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures are the story for this thursday.overall, it will shape up to be pretty nice across the tennessee valley.highs run slightly below average and humidity will be at a comfortable level.expect plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid 80s.both humidity and the temperatures are on the increase for friday as highs approach the upper 80s.storms chances hold off until monday, for the most part. a south wind pumps in the moisture over the weekend.while that won't mean a huge increase in storm chances, it will cause the near 90 degree temperatures to feel more like mid to upper 90s.even by modnay, storm chances remain low as highs plateau in the lower 90s. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
