Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin our fast cast with waay 31 will robinson smith. public works crews are now on the scene here at county line road and madison boulevard cleaning up the fuel that leaked when this 18- wheeler crashed on its side. the truck flipped when it swerved to avoid another car that made a last minute u- turn in its path. the northbound lanes and one southbound left-turn lane have been blocked since 3:45 this morning. official say this should be clear in the next 20 minutes or so. alyssa? we've followed breaking news all morning long on a deadly knife attack in france, near paris...french authorities say the attacker killed his mother and sister in the attack before he was shot and killed by police.officials say the man responsible had quote "serious psychiatric problems." officials say right now the attack is not being confirmed as a terrorist attack. despite a claim of responsibility by the islamic state group. an audit report is on the agenda for tonights huntsville city schools board meeting we know financial staff from the state board of education were sent to huntsville to go over the district's books ... tonight's board meeting could reveal what the district's next step is in their current financial crisis ... najahe ... a lawrence county deputy returns to work after being suspended. the decatur daily says a judge dismissed blake burns' domestic violence charge against him. burns was recently charged with third degree domestic violence. a decatur police lieutenant is still on leave after being arrested for assaulting a minor... archie letson was volunteer football coach at east lawrence high school and is accused of assaulting one of the players... court documents say -- he slapped the victim twice, grabbed him by the hair and threw him to the ground... charges against a local pastor who police say did not report abuse allegations when a victim came forward were dropped. huntsville police say the case happened last march-- when the victim confided in michael walker-- the pastor of southside baptist church. a scottsboro city school teacher was arrested after she was caught shoplifting from walmart. 32-year old - amy dicus - is charged with theft in the 4th degree. police say she stole two packs of dog treats, a lint roller, two wax cubes and a pet toy this past saturday. traffic alert for huntsville drivers! at 8 this morning- the westbound lanes of oakwood avenue between washington street and bass circle will be shut down for water line work. traffic will be re routed into the turning lane for about 4 to 6 hours. if possible go ahead and plan an alternate way to work or school. this morning, plans are underway for brining in 3 new businesses to twickenham square. another broken egg" is replacing the "chocolate bar" that closed earlier this year. cabana wax and clean juice are filling vacant spots and plan to open for business soon. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?