Speech to Text for LG to Open Solar Panel Plant in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

elections. new at 4... l-g electronics is expanding in huntsville with a 28 million dollar solar panel assembly plant. the electronics company put down roots here over 35 years ago, creating hundreds of new jobs in the rocket city and now there will be 160 to add to list. waay 31's marylee melendez is live at the 48 acre facility with more details on what this plant will be making. dan, the solar panels that will built in these lg warehouses right behind me will be some of the most advanced panels in the world. they have previously only been made in korea, making huntsville the first plant in the united states to build them. right now lg huntsville includes the company's technical call center, service training center, field service operations and parts warehouse. this new factory set to open in 2019 will assemble lg's neon 2 series 60-cell modules. these solar panels are high performance panels that generate 17 percent more power than most conventional panels. huntsville mayor tommy battle tells me this announcement shows how much confidence lg has in huntsville and will put the rocket city on the world wide map... "it says that they believe in huntsville...it shows they believe that they can get a work force here...they can be profitable here." "this is kind of a culmination of what they've been doing over the past few years...they're now gonna come in and do production, manufacture it here in huntsville, and its manufacturing that will be sold throughout the world. so, it's a great day for huntsville." the work force will mainly consist of production manufacturing type jobs. the company tells me they will be looking to hire starting this fall with the plant set to open by 2019. live in huntsville, ml melendez