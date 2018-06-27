Clear
BREAKING NEWS: ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer Full Story
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur Considering a Lodging Tax

Decatur Considering a Lodging Tax

Posted: Wed Jun 27 08:15:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 27 08:15:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Decatur Considering a Lodging Tax

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

week. the decatur daily reports the mayor suggested a big percentage of revenue to go to the city after lodging tax revenues reached a certain level. last year---lodging tax revenue surpassed 1- million dollars for the first time---and tourism officials say they are ahead of schedule at the midpoint of this fiscal year. the city council will vote on the resolution
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events