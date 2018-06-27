Clear
Decatur City to Begin Paving this Week

Posted: Wed Jun 27 08:13:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 27 08:13:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

receive a package you didn't order . crews will begin paving the second half of decatur this week. the city engineer says they will start by grading the roads and follow with paving. the work should be done in 2 to 3 weeks if weather allows. decatur daily reports they are working on valley forge road southwest and old
