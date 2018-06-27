Speech to Text for Vigil For Percy Corn; Unsolved Murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today: just about year after he was murdered, friends and family are gathering to remember the life of percy corn. corn was shot and killed in his home on barbara drive near the corner of peachtree street last year on june 27. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at huntsville police headquarters with what police are asking the public and what friends are planning for corn. will? good morning. tonight, friends and family will hold a vigil for percy corn near his home where he died. vo: about a year ago, his wife told me a man came to their home wearing a back hoodie and mask. she said the man demanded money from corn. he gave the gunman his billfold and was told to go get more money. corn went to get his coin jar and it was shortly after that when corn's wife said he