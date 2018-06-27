Clear
Extradition Hearing

Posted: Wed Jun 27 08:07:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 27 08:07:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today ... an extradition hearing in shelby county tennessee for the two suspects accused of killing this man ... devan cobb ... hannah burrows and jesse parker are being held without bond this morning after being arrested for killing the 23 year old florence man ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to walk us through what we know about this case and their arrest at this point ... burrows and parker were arrested in a memphis hotel room ... that's where police found even more evidence linking the two to cobbs murder ... right now ... police think cobb and the two suspects were connected through an online friendship ... cobbs' body was found friday inside his apartment during a welfare check ... police say he was shot multiple times ... and his car was missing ... right now ... that car is still missing ... investigators have a nationwide bolo out on the black 2008 suzuki forenza ...
