Speech to Text for Search for Suspect Who Damaged Business

the search continues for the man who drove a car into the side of a business in hazel green. 30,000 dollars of damage was left behind...that's according to the president of "rocket city championship wrestling" madison county deputies posted this on facebook... they got plenty of leads to help them find the car involved. the president of the business said he's glad they found the car -- but there's still a lot of damage. "they could have hit any other part of the building and just have to repair a hole. but the reason for all the damage is they hit a water line and the water's in here running for 3 hours before anyone contacted us to see what' going on. kolhoff expects the business to open by the beginning of july. if you know anything about the driver of that vehicle -- you're asked to call the madison county