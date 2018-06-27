Speech to Text for dekalb county inmate on the run

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alabama. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with neighbors who tell us -- they're not surprised an inmate got away. if you look behind me you can see the woods near the agriculture center. some neighbors say it's an easy access for anyone to run and hide. pkg anthony o'neal lives across from agriculture center as long as he's not hurting nobody, then it's not effecting me. anthony o'neal isn't surprised that an inmate is on the loose nor is he scared. the dekalb county sheriffs office says keith clark doesn't have a violent background and isn't expected to be armed... if he did, o'neal would have been worried because corner stone christian academy is across the street. corner stone school, my niece goes to is right across the street and i would have been worried about the kids. you can never tell. being that close to kids, i don't know. clark and 8 other inmates were on clean up duty at the agriculture center officials can't confirm if clark planned the escape...but tell me he either ran away or someone could have picked him up. they also believe he might be heading north, but can't release where just yet. they are smart and it does happen. so all we can do is be aware. clark was arrested for receiving stolen property, attempt to elude and distribution of control substances. when caught, he could face more charges. if he's done something, they need to get him so he can pay his debt. look live keith clark had a 63 thousand dollar bond. reporting in dekalb county brittany collins waay 31 news. the dekalb county sheriff's office says nearby agencies are working to find the escaped inmate. new