New Tanner Principal Selected

Posted: Wed Jun 27 07:31:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 27 07:31:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

a permit... this morning there is a new principal at tanner high school in limestone county. deborah kenyon was the assistant principal under louis gordon...and was interim principal during gordon's suspension. waay-31 followed this story for months...from the time of gordon's administrative leave in march up through the termination of his contract
