Speech to Text for Immigration Debate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hyatt regency birmingham. new information this morning on the immigration battle. a federal judge ordering reunification of parents and children to end family separations at the border. waay 31s alyssa martin is at our breaking news desk with exactly the ruling means. right now more than 2 thousand children are still in federal custody. under the order by the federal judge- u-s border authorities have the next month to reunite seperated families.... in addition to the 30 day limit- the order says children younger than 5 years old must be returned to their parents within the next 14 days. the court order specifically requires federal officials to stop detaining parents apart from their minor children, unless the parent is unfit or the parent declines reunification... president trump speaking again on illegal immigration keeping his tough stance... "it's so simple. it's called 'i'm sorry, you can't come in.' you have to go in through a legal process." we've learned the first lady plans to go back to the u-s mexico border, though where - specifically - wasn't announced. we know she'll tour immigrant holding facilities. it was just week when she toured a facility near mcallen texas which houses children separated from their parents at the border. later today, the house is set to vote on an immigration bill but