Speech to Text for Gov. Ivey Speaking at Conference

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today--governo r kay ivey will address local and state emergency management officials at the 2018 alabama disaster preparedness conference in birmingham. the conference is in partnership with the alabama association of emergency managers and the alabama emergency management agency. governor ivey is scheduled to speak at