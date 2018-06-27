Speech to Text for Triple homicide on Knollbrook Drive

team coverage continues now with waay 31's brittany collins... she spoke exclusively with members of the victim's families... they've been standing outside of the crime scene on knollbrook drive for hours waiting for new information. she now joins us live from the scene... it's been an emotional day for this community...mor e family members just pulled up moments ago and they are just in disbelief. you would never think it'l be your family. you would never think that. i would have never thought in my life time it would be me and my family. things happen. emily bynum just got off work in georgia.... and never expected to get a phone call like this. they said brother you need to come home and our sister and niece has been killed...lots of hollering and screaming. bynun's sister called the younger sister early this morning... then she called her niece...when no one answered, she got worried and stopped by the house. the last thing they expected was for their loved ones to be gone... it's just a senseless thing...i don't have any answers for it. just senseless...regardless if you're fighting fussing wife and boyfriend. ain't no use to it. family...neighbors and friends have been waiting outside for hours for investigators to confirm the details... during this emotional time, the community has come together... they want to know about a senseless killing. two teenagers and an adult. family members tell me they're going to wait outside until the investigators leave the crime scene because they want answers. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news. huntsville police told us - this crime was the result of a domestic dispute between one of the victims and a significant other... we looked into statistics for