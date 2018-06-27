Clear
Man Runs Onto Airfield; Jumps on Plane

Posted: Wed Jun 27 07:23:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 27 07:23:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

leaders don't expect to pass. new information--an atlanta man was arrested after jumping the fence to atlanta's airport and running half naked on the runway. here's video of the man right here. you can see him running up to the plane with barely any clothes on. police say he jumped on the wing of the plane and started banging on the window. as of right now the federal aviation administration does not know the motive behind this
