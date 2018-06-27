Speech to Text for Man Runs Onto Airfield; Jumps on Plane

leaders don't expect to pass. new information--an atlanta man was arrested after jumping the fence to atlanta's airport and running half naked on the runway. here's video of the man right here. you can see him running up to the plane with barely any clothes on. police say he jumped on the wing of the plane and started banging on the window. as of right now the federal aviation administration does not know the motive behind this