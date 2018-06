Speech to Text for New Cafe Set to Open in August

a lease.. a cuban restaurant will open in huntsville. it's called cuban cafe, and it'll open at the promenade point off university drive. the owners said they'll serve traditional cuban food, and guests can even buy cuban cigars! an exact opening