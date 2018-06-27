Speech to Text for Amendment XXI Closing

popular downtown huntsville bar amendment 21 is set to close for good this weekend. the facebook page for the bar reads, quote, "amendment 21 will be moving on to the next adventure." waay-31 did some digging and found an eviction notice from december which reads how the owners owe $10,000 dollars in back rent and legal fees. we also found a civil suit for breach