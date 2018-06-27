Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's sarah singleterry. an extradition hearing for hannah burrows and jesse parker is happening today ... the two were arrested in memphis tennessee and are accused of killing florence man devan cobbs police believe cobbs and the suspects were connected through an online friendship ... will a man shot four times by a complete stranger is now in intensive care. it happened late monday night on clopton street in huntsville, just off triana boulevard. the victim told police he'd just come home when someone he doesn't know approached him and started shooting. police aren't releasing any other details at this time. a scottsboro man is still behind bars, charged with 5 counts of possession of child porn... joshua holcomb was arrested after an investigation by the "alabama internet crimes against children task force." his bond is set to 100 thousand dollars. the dog who attacked a woman in her front yard in florence is set to be euthanized under "emily's law". the owner signed over his rights to the animal during a "dangerous dog" court hearing. this morning...officia ls are still looking for the owner of the second dog involved in the attack... a federal judge ordering reunification of parents and children to end family separations at the border. under the order u-s border authorities have the next month to reunite seperated families. the order says children younger than 5 years old must be returned to their parents within the next 14 days. the court order requires federal officials to stop detaining parents away from their minor children, unless the parent is unfit or the parent declines reunification deborah kenyon has been named the new principal at tanner high school...kenyon was the assistant principal under louis gordon...and was interim principal during gordon's suspension. according to the washington post..national security adviser john bolton is expected to meet with russian leader vladimir putin today. the post reports the meeting is to plan the summit between president donald trump and putin that is expected to happen in mid july. popular downtown huntsville bar amendment 21 is set to close for good this weekend. the facebook page for the bar reads, quote, "amendment 21 will be moving on to the next adventure." waay-31 did some digging and found an eviction notice from december which reads how the owners owe $10,000 dollars in back rent and legal fees. we also found a civil suit for breach of a lease..