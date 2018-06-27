Speech to Text for Vigil for Percy Corn

homicides. happening today: a memorial service foa a huntsville man murdered almost a year ago today. . percy corn was shot and killed in his home on barbara drive near the corner of peachtree street last year on june 27. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at huntsville police headquarters with what police are asking the public and what friends are planning for corn. will? huntsville police are hoping someone in the public will come forward with information that could help lead to an arrest in this case. last year, corn's wife told me a man came to their home wearing a back hoodie and mask. she said the man demanded money from corn. corn gave the gunman his billfold and then was told to go get more money. corn went to get his coin jar and it was shortly after that when corn's wife said he was shot and killed. huntsville police say this is their only unsolved murder of last year where the don't have a suspect. meanwhile, friends will be gathering tonight on barbara drive near corn's home to remember him. and of course if you have any information regarding the murder, you're asked to call huntsville police. reporting live at police headquarters, will robinson- smith, waay