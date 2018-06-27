Speech to Text for Extradition Hearing For Murder Suspects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today ... an extradition hearing in shelby county tennessee for the two suspects accused of killing this man ... devan cobb ... hannah burrows and jesse parker are being held without bond this morning after being arrested for killing the 23 year old florence man ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to walk us through what we know about this case and their arrest at this point ...