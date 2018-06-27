Speech to Text for Peters primed for larger role in 2018

for the last three years...kerryon johnson carried the torch for the 2-5-6 down on the plains... now -- following his departure for the bright lights of the nfl...we're lookin' for somebody new to put on for the north half of the state... we've got a handful of locals on auburn's roster...and no doubt many of them are destined for success... one of those guys is jordyn peters...a second year safety out of muscle shoals high school who appeared in ten games for the tigers -- tallying 24 tackles...one sack...a forced fumble and a couple of pass break ups in his debut season... that was predominately as a nickel in the dime package -- which is when the defense throws six defensive backs on the field to match up with the offense... while his progression in spring was a bit hampered due to a knee injury...malzahn tells us he's got a great skill set that the team is excited to get more out of next year... "he got quality experience.he played a lot, played a lot in some big games, made some big plays in some big games, so that will definitely help him.he was a little banged up in the spring but the fact that he hung in there and got reps; i know coach steele and the defensive staff feels very good about where he's at going into his sophomore