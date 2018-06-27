Speech to Text for Former AAMU baseball coach accepts job at Martin Methodist

you as this story develops... movin' along...we brought you the news last night that mitch hill resigned as the head baseball coach over at alabama a-and-m... and now we know it was to accept the same job over at martin methodist college -- an naia school in pulaski...tennessee... further more...d-1 baseball's kendall rogers says he was told last week that a lack of commitment at alabama a-and-m was a big concern for hill...definitely not the news bulldog baseball fans