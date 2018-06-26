Speech to Text for Cannabis-Based Medicine Approved by FDA

new at six .. some parents in north alabama are counting the days until they can legally give their children a controversial drug --extracted from marijuana. the food and drug administration approved use of the drug to treat two rare forms of epilepsy. waay 31's brittany collins talked with one family -- who's glad there's now another option. if my daughter were in a situation where she was having more uncontrolled seizures and the medication she was taking were not helping her, then i would %100 be on board with giving her cannabis oil. three-year-old shantell is eligible to take epidolex approved by the fda. it's a cannabis based drugusually shortened to cbd. her father nicholas is glad she doesn't need it right now. she only has roughly two to three seizures a month. so we're pretty happy with that control. but not everyone is so lucky. leon and amanda cunningham moved from colbert county to arizona last year. alabama's department of human resources stopped them using cbd oil on their daughter. critics are worried because the drug uses active ingredients of marijuana. but the fda says the psychoactive ingredient removed. stopping anyone from feeling a high. when they removed that, you're only getting the cannibal oil instead. it takes away from people worrying about--well you're giving these kids this stuff and it's getting them high. that's not a problem anymore. williams knows how important it is to make sure these children are prescribed the best possible medicine for them. she has seizures where she kind of loses her place. she's there and she's unresponsive. you have to make her aware of where she is. she has them walking up the stairs. in the pool, recently. it's kind of scary. look live right now, according to g-w pharmaceuticals there's no information on how much this drug will cost. it'll be discussed with insurance companies and announced later. bc in huntsville, w31news local pharmacists told waay 31 with drugs like epidiolex--insurance doesn't cover it right off the bat...which makes it difficult for