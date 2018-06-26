Speech to Text for Jackson County Man Faces Child Porn Charges

devices. new this evening... a jackson county man is now behind bars after sheriff's deputies say they found child pornography in his house. joshua holcomb - now faces 5 counts of possession of child porn. waay 31's sierra phillips went to jackson county today and spoke with neighbors about the man living in their neighborhood. "i wouldn't want him around my child at all." vicki hammonds lives in jackson county-- just down the road from joshua holcomb on . she tells me she saw sheriff's deputies haul holcomb out of his house in handcuffs. hammonds- "i was scared. i live by myself and you're not used to seeing something like that i hope it never happens again." holcomb was arrested in his home just across the street from where i am now- his arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the alabama internet crimes against children task force. that task force has been around since 2000. neighbors here tell me holcomb kept to himself and they're shocked that someone so close is accused of something like this. pagel- "that really concerns me with grandchildren over here, and we've got children living down the road" in scottsboro- sierra phillips- waay31news waay 31 contacted joshua holcomb's defense attorney as well as the district attorney's