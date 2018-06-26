Speech to Text for Huntsville City Schools Facing Another Title IX Lawsuit

new at six... huntsville city schools is facing another title nine lawsuit! this time it's been filed by a lee high school parent. thanks for joining us im dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. the parent claims the school district doesn't treat girls sports programs the same way it treats boys sports programs... waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight at the school after talking to a parent about the lawsuit... dan, demetria--this 21 page lawsuit filed by a lee high school parents claims ------girl and boy sports are treated differently in many different areas. today--i reached out to the school district and the parent who filed suit against them---but both told me they didn't want to comment on the lawsuit because it's in litigation. angelica condery, lee high school parent, "i think it's an open slap in the face to the girl's softball team. it shows obviously where the schools sending their resources and what matters more." angela condery has a daughter in the 11th grade at lee high school--- she told me her daughter doesn't play sports---but she's happy to hear one parent is fighting the district to give females fair treatment. in the 21 page lawsuit---the parent claimsthe facilities for the boys and girls sports aren't equal--- and the boy's baseball field has new spectator seating and a 9 inning score board that the girl's don't have. you're looking at video from waay 31's skytracker when it flew over the two fields at lee high school today.... those aren't the only differences--the lawsuit claims boys are allowed to start practicing sports during4th period -but girls can't practice until after school. the lawsuit also asks for equal funding---and for travel to be provided for girls sports like it is for boy's sports. "one of the options i gave her was you need to play a sport this year. now i'm kinda glad she didn't because now it probably make her feel bad about and bad about who she is." this isn't the first time the school system has faced a title 9 lawsuit.. back in 20-16 huntsville city schools was sued by huntsville high school parents whose daughter's played softball. in 20-17 they settled and agreed to upgrade the girls facility by august of 2018 and provide equal funding for the program. and condery told me she hopes parents keep fighting to have equal funding, practice times, travel and facilities. "if they succeed here, i hope they continue to succeed with other girl's teams. it's wrong across the board. because resources should be divided evenly. " tonight--the school district hasn't formally responded to the latest lawsuit and the district spokesperson told me they haven't received it yet. live in