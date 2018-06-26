Speech to Text for Storms Clip The Valley Tonight, Then Strong Storms Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

or smoke. showers and thunderstorms to our north will track southeastward and into northern georgia. the end of that line of storms can clip the northeast section of the tennessee valley through 9 pm. the biggest risk for the showers and thunderstorms will be over jackson and dekalb counties - near scottsboro, stevenson, and dekalb. stronger storms can bring 40-50 mph winds with an isolated 60 mph gust possible. storms can also bring small hail, frequent lightning, and brief bursts of heavy rain. another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop wednesday afternoon and evening. an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. if a severe thunderstorm develops, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail are the biggest risks. remember severe thunderstorms can and sometimes do produce tornadoes with little or no warning. while the storms will be isolated in nature, the entire tennessee valley is at risk for a stray severe thunderstorm. showers and thunderstorms will grow fewer beyond wednesday, but scattered storms will still be possible each afternoon and evening through at least next tuesday. the severe weather