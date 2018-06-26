Clear
Storms Clip The Valley Tonight, Then Strong Storms Wednesday

A complex of showers and storms will mainly pass just east of the Tennessee Valley tonight, but the tail of it will clip Northeast Alabama. More storms, some of them strong, can develop Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Posted: Tue Jun 26 16:32:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 16:32:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

or smoke. showers and thunderstorms to our north will track southeastward and into northern georgia. the end of that line of storms can clip the northeast section of the tennessee valley through 9 pm. the biggest risk for the showers and thunderstorms will be over jackson and dekalb counties - near scottsboro, stevenson, and dekalb. stronger storms can bring 40-50 mph winds with an isolated 60 mph gust possible. storms can also bring small hail, frequent lightning, and brief bursts of heavy rain. another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop wednesday afternoon and evening. an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. if a severe thunderstorm develops, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail are the biggest risks. remember severe thunderstorms can and sometimes do produce tornadoes with little or no warning. while the storms will be isolated in nature, the entire tennessee valley is at risk for a stray severe thunderstorm. showers and thunderstorms will grow fewer beyond wednesday, but scattered storms will still be possible each afternoon and evening through at least next tuesday. the severe weather
Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
