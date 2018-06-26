Speech to Text for Cobb Murder update

first at five -- two people are under arrest and charged in the shooting death of a florence man... thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. hannah burrows and jesse parker were arrested in memphis, tennessee. an extradition hearing is scheduled tomorrow morning. they're both charged with murdering devan cobb at his home friday night. waay 31's breken terry is live from the florence police department with a look at how the victim and suspects knew each other... breken? florence police tell me the victim devan cobb knew the two suspects-- hannah burrows and jesse parker. but how well he knew them is something police here are still looking into. florence police believe cobb developed an online relationship with either one or both of the suspects. tyler- they just finished a 29 hour shift that they spent tracking down leads writing search warrants and trying to catch a cat nap in the front seat of a police car. florence police chief ron tyler told a room full of people his investigators worked tirelessly to track down these two people, hannah burrows and jesse parker. florence police said at 5pm last friday-- they found 23 year old devan cobb shot to death in his apartment-- with his car missing. investigators were able to collect evidence and develop parker and burrows as suspects. tyler- all of their efforts are nothing short of remarkable. police staked out a hotel room in memphis where burrows and parker were staying- they obtained arrest warrants charging the two with devan cobb's murder and found additional evidence in that memphis hotelroom. florence police said this was not a random act and cobb possibly knew the suspects. holmes-evidence has lead us to believe that the two individuals were in the florence area and may have been staying with mr. cobb for several days. police also say-- it's also because of the community they were able to solve this murder-- and arrest burrows and parker. holmes- this case would not have resulted in an arrest without the communities help. we are fortunate we live in an area where the community comes forward with information that can assist law enforcement ensuring the safety of our community. police tell us cobb's car is still missing and could hold more evidence in this case. burrows and parker have an extradition hearing at 9 am tomorrow in shelby county tennessee-- then they will be transported to florence. they are being held without bond. live in flo