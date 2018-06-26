Speech to Text for Person drives into business, police asking for help

on the basis of religion." new tonight... the madison county sheriff's office is looking for the man responsible for driving a vehicle into the side of a hazel green business! investigators told waay 31 they've had a break in the case but they're not releasing the name of the man they believe is responsible. this happened at rocket city championship wrestling right off highway 2-31 in hazel green on sunday afternoon. tonight -- waay 31's sydney martin talked to the owner of the business and learned the accident left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage and says a facebook post helped the sheriff's office get a lead in the case. sydney, "the president of rocket city championship wrestling told me the person responsible slammed the car into the building here sunday afternoon. he said they left behind at least 30 thousand dollars worth of damage. a day later deputies found the car they believe is responsible here at the walmart in hazel green which is less than a mile away from the business." the madison county sheriff's office told waay 31 this facebook post helped lead them to car investigators believe is responsible for leaving a gaping hole in rocket city championship wrestling. deputies posted to facebook asking for the public's help and 30 minutes later ---they received multiple tips leading them to this car abandoned at the walmart in hazel green. the president of the club told me he's happy investigators found the car... barry kolhoff, president rocket city champsionship wrestling "of course your happy about it you want to see justice be served" but he is ready to find out who was driving it. barry kolhoff, president rocket city champsionship wrestling"how high or drunk do you have to be to do that and to not feel bad about it and to leave the scene. what kind of individual is that." the owner explained to me the car rammed the side of the business and hit a water line attached to the locker room.... barry kolhoff, president rocket city champsionship wrestling"they could have hit any other part of the building and just have to repair a hole. but the reason for all the damage is they hit a water line and the water's in here running for 3 hours before anyone contacted us to see what' going on. not only did they leave behind thousands dollars worth of damage to the floors, locker room and side of the building but kolhof told me they also left behind parts of the car. barry kolhoff, president rocket city champsionship wrestling"why did you make the bad decision to take drugs, drink alcohol or be an idiot and drive into a building." in hazel green sm waay 31 news. the business told us they expect to be back open by the beginning of july. if you know anything about who was driving the car when it was rammed into the business you're asked to call