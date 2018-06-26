Speech to Text for Dangerous dog hearing in Florence

first at four - a new law has its first test in court! a local dog is now set to be euthanized under emily's law - after attacking a woman in her front yard -- but a second dog accused in the attack - along with its owner - are now missing.... thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton.... owner chris mitchell signed over the rights to his dog in a dangerous dog hearing today. the law now requires his dog be put to death. this afternoon -- florence animal control officers are still searching for charles mitchell-- whose dog is also accused of attacking rose holt in her front yard. waay31's breken terry is live with a look at the case and the search for charles mitchell. breken? it was just behind these doors of the florence municipal court where chris mitchell fully cooperated with officials this morning. it was a different story however for his brother charles mitchell -- who now has two warrants out for his arrest for failure to quarantine. i caught up with rose holt's family after the hearing. they say they want the other dog who attacked her found. holt- she's in fair shape. she is still in a lot of pain. david holt, rose holt's husband, tells us after she was released from the hospital-- she's having nightmares about the dog attack that left her hospitalized for over a week. holt- the doctors tell us it might take years to get over the trauma and psychological affect that this had on her where these dogs just ate her up for over 15 minutes. holts family and the man who saved her from the dog attack james meyer were all at the florence municipal court for the dangerous dog hearing tuesday. owner chris mitchell signed over his rights to one of the dogs to have it put down during that hearing. we caught up with mitchell's attorney who explained the process. mcgee-mr. mitchell agreeded to have his dog euthanized and that preimpts any findings of the dog being dangerous. the second dog that's accused of attacking holt was being held at a veterinarian in madison county- florence animal control officials tell us since charles mitchell didn't sign over the rights to his dog he took it and they have not been able to find him since. holt- we need to bring him back and try and find that dog. the holt family says they don't want this to happen to anyone else and the dogs who attacked rose need to be euthanized. holt- we're proud that they have or are going to because the neighbors are frightended to death about these dogs coming back into the neighborhood. florence animal control officials believe charles mitchell is somewhere in harvest with his dog. they are working to locate him. live in