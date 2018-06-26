Speech to Text for LawCall - Summertime Injuries

your legal questions to lawcall@waaytv.com. getting us started will league is here from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here. >> will league: how are you doing sharon? >> sharon doviet: doing well. summertime, if you're lucky and got a pool, you need to be cautious about it. is it enough to have a fence around your whole yard or do you need to specifically have a fence around your pool. >> will league: you hear a lot more around summertime, summertime injuries, most of the folks saw the news where the u.s. ski champion lost his daughter. we run into several cases this summer, sadly had one last year. what do you need if you have a pool? ordinances require you to have a feet four feet high, gates with locking and self-latching. i think it's recommended to have doors protected with alarms. your insurance company you pay higher premiums with a pool. they outline what you need to have and city ordinances, it can be awful consequences. we had a case last summer, a child got away from his parents and went to neighbor's, there was a hole in the fence, found the hole and went in and perished in the pool. we had cases over the summer. it can happen so fast. be as careful as you can, especially someone that can't swim. there are wave detectors and things that can help alarm if something is going on. they're the saddest cases to deal with. you know, children getting away from parents just a second and finding an unlocked gate, a hole in the fence and it can happen so fast. they're just awful, sad cases. but if you have one, make sure you have what you need to keep everybody safe. it's an attractive nuisance is what the law says. if you have an attractive nuisance, bringing children on to your property, you have