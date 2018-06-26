Clear

Dangerous Dog Hearing

WAAY 31's Sarah Singleterry reports on a hearing to take place in Florence to determine whether the owner of two dogs that mauled a woman should be charged under Emily's Law

Posted: Tue Jun 26 05:39:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 05:39:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Dangerous Dog Hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today ... a dangerous dog court hearing in florence is just hours away after two pitbulls attacked this woman ... rose holt was watering plants in her yard when she was mauled by her neighbors dogs and rushed to the hospital with severe bite marks ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to explain the connection between this case and a new state law ... today's hearing is the first under the state's new emily's law that went into effect june first ... it allows for dangerous dog investigations and ... for the owner's of dogs who hurt people to be charged with felonies ... a felony charge could come into play if it's determined the owner had prior knowledge the two dogs had the tendency to be dangerous ... in the holt investigation ... those dogs were taken out of the owners home at the start of the investigation ... if it's determined the animals were vicious or dangerous and did cause serious physical injury ... then the court can order the animals to be humanely euthanized ... waay 31 will be at the this morning's hearing ... we'll bring you updates on this story as we learn more
