Speech to Text for Woman Injured In Accidental Shooting

department. a follow-up now to a story we first brought you on friday morning as breaking news. a woman shot in the leg while in her car is speaking exclusively to waay 31. the shooting happened on salem road near victory lane in northeast huntsville. waay31's will robinson-smith reported on the shooting when it first happened. will, what is the victim saying now? latasha pride declined to go on camera, but spoke with us over the phone and said she's still in pain from the shooting and wants answers. as you may recall, this happened around 2 o'clock friday morning. pride told us she was in her car when she heard a loud pop. huntsville police said a man inside a nearby home was either cleaning or putting away his gun when it went off. the bullet then went through the house, pierced the car, and hit pride's leg. she said her cell phone finally stopped the bullet from hitting her friend in the passenger seat. "because if my cell phone wasn't in the way the passenger probably would've been hit also...she could've died or anything." her car ultimately ended up in a ditch behind the homes following the shooting. at this point she's waiting to hear from investigators to decide if she will file charges. live: the shooting was determined to be accidental, so the district attorney's office said it's unlikely this case would be criminally prosecuted. reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31