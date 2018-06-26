Clear

Pop Up Showers and Storms For Today

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna talks about the possibility of pop up showers and storms today and what to expect for the rest of the week

Posted: Tue Jun 26 05:18:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 05:34:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Pop Up Showers and Storms For Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

signed last week...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events