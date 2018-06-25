Speech to Text for Hill resigns after five years on the Diamond at AAMU

on the hill...we've got another coaching vacancy...today... mitch hill -- the alabama a-and-m baseball coach for the last five years -- resigned... which means we'll see new head coaches in the "big three" sports of baseball...baske tball and football next year at a-and-m... hill inherited a baseball program that had won only 26 games in the three year's before he took over as head coach...he then went on to win that many games in 2015 alone -- setting a new program record for wins and taking home swac coach of the year honors... last season was a tough one though...the dogs went 12- and-37...winning just