Woman injured in accidental shooting

damaged and had to be replaced... new at 10... in a waay 31 exclusive... the woman who was shot while sitting in her parked car ... tells us, she wants answers from police! it happened friday morning in huntsville on salem road near victory lane. police say a man was at a home cleaning or putting away his gun -- when it accidentally went off. we wanted to find out what charges if any are being filed against the shooter.... waay 31's marylee melendez spoke to the victim and joins us live with new information. latasha pride tells me she was picking up her friend friday morning whenshe heard a loud "pop" noise that resulted in a bullet through her leg. tonight she didn't want to go on camera but told me over the phone she is still in pain...and wants answers. latasha pride "i looked down and realized i was shot in the leg...the bullet had come through the house and through the car." latasha pride tells me her friend had just gotten into the car with her and the bullet also went through her purse. it was then stopped by her cell phone.. something she says saved her friend's life... "because if my cell phone wasn't in the way the passenger probably would've been hit also...she could've died or anything." since this case was ruled an accident.. the district attorney tells me it is unlikley it will be brought to criminal court as they would have to provethe shooter had criminal intent to commit that crime. in civil court though... they would have to be able to prove there was negligence or recklessness. something attorney will league tells me would most likley be the route to go in this case... will league "if it was a neglegent discharge of a firearm she could maintain an action for neglegance against the defendant "shooter" and recover pain and suffering, medical bills and things of that nature. which would be outside of the criminal court but in the civil justice system." league tells me even though the shooting is violent.. if it's unintended..and you're a homeowner.. you could be covered. "often times your homeowner's coverage will provide coverage for that. let's say if this victim filed a claim in the civil justice system against the shooter...his home owner's insurance may come in and provide coverage as long as they can prove it was an accidental shooting and not any kind of violence or intended conduct." but for latasha pride, she is still in shock and processing how her world was turned upside down. "how are you to know you're gonna pull up at somebody's house and you're not gonna be able to walk the same anymore. can't function or nothin no more." pride tells me she is waiting to learn more from the investigators before she decides to file charges. live in huntsville marylee melendez waay 31 news waay 31 also spoke with huntsville police and they are checking to see where the investigation