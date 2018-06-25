Speech to Text for Students Learn at STEM Summer Camp

new at four--a summer camp in meridianville is helping students become future innovators. the week long camp focuses on stem learning-- which promotes science, technology, engineering and math. volunteers say it's important young students are introduced to stem because it encourages real-world problem solving skills. the camp however is a little pricey-- and the camp director says that's where you come in. the cost of the camp is 225 dollars. so we need communities support and company's support to help offset the cost so that more children can participate in camp because it's very expensive for families. we want to help more children come to camp and participate. the camp is open each summer to students in