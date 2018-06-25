Clear

Students Learn at STEM Summer Camp

Students Learn at STEM Summer Camp

Posted: Mon Jun 25 17:38:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 25 17:38:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Students Learn at STEM Summer Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four--a summer camp in meridianville is helping students become future innovators. the week long camp focuses on stem learning-- which promotes science, technology, engineering and math. volunteers say it's important young students are introduced to stem because it encourages real-world problem solving skills. the camp however is a little pricey-- and the camp director says that's where you come in. the cost of the camp is 225 dollars. so we need communities support and company's support to help offset the cost so that more children can participate in camp because it's very expensive for families. we want to help more children come to camp and participate. the camp is open each summer to students in
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events