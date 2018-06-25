Speech to Text for Huntsville police officers receiving crisis intervention training

t-v dot com. new at five... huntsville police will soon receive specialized training to identify people with a mental illness. waay 31 learned the department received a grant-- tosend specialists to huntsville for the next year and a half to train officers. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight at the huntsville police department -- after learning of the department's training plans. demetria-- the huntsville police department told me the training will help officers in the department when they respond to calls and will allow them to understand and recognize situations better. rheajoela caldwell, lives in huntsville "let's get these people the help they need before they go into the legal system and then they get no help and they're just lost and they continue to spiral." the huntsville police department has started working on training officers on how to respond to crisis situations. specialists from across the country are starting to train officers in huntsville --and will continue through 20-19. john hollingsworth, community resource officer "it's a new set of tools. these give officers options. they are still going to do their job but they are going to learn how to interact better with people who have mental illness or other disabilities through the brain." john hollingsworth who's a community resource officer with the department told me the program creates additional relationships between law enforcement, mental health providers, and emergency services. the program with also show officers other options besides sending someone with mental illness to jail. john hollingsworth, community resource officer "hopefully we can get to them before they do something and get incarcerated so everyone can have treatment instead of being put in jail." caldwell told me she'll remember officers have training and she'll call them if she's ever concerned about someone. rheajoela caldwell, lives in huntsville , "at least i can say okay if they're having a breakdown, crisis at the moment, let's get the police out explain what's going on and let's get them to the hospital and get them the help they need." and she hopes this makes the city safer---and gets people help instead of just sending them to jail. rheajoela caldwell, lives in huntsville ,"it will help the city. itimproves safety. it lessens people's concerns when they see people. it couldn't come at a better time." hollingsworth also told me the department plans on sharing their training resources with paramedics, fire firefighters and other police agencies in the area. live in huntsville sydney martin waay